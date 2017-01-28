New Jersey to Provide New Parents With Baby Boxes, Encouraging Educated Parenting

Here is some good news. The United States has dreadful infant and maternal health outcomes. You would be more likely as a newborn to survive in Botswana than parts of the U.S., say rural North Carolina.  According to Modern Healthcare, “U.S. women are more likely to die during childbirth than women in any other developed country.” That’s what you get in the American Illness Profit System. I have detailed this endlessly.

And in the course of that research I came across the extraordinary tale of the Baby Box, about which I have done several stories. The Baby Box is a simple card board box filled with everything a new baby needs in their first year, and the box itself has a mattress and is designed to be a crib. Scandanavian  nations like Norway and Finland, where the idea began, routinely  make Baby Boxes available to any new mother who asks for it.

The boxes cost roughly $76, and the data suggests that they save many thousands of dollars in child healthcare expenses, and reduce Sudden Unexpected Infant Death Syndrome.  You would think that every state in the country would embrace such a program, but you would be wrong. Except for a single hospital in St. Louis nobody did a thing about Baby Boxes.

But now New Jersey has decided to begin a Baby Box program. Bravo New Jersey.

The Baby box

New Jersey is becoming the first state to officially partner with The Baby Box Company, a company that works to improve new parent education, encourage newborn health awareness and reduce Sudden Unexpected Infant Death Syndrome.

The program will distribute baby boxes filled with diapers and other newborn necessities to all new parents in New Jersey who complete a free online parenting education course. The course curriculum includes information on breastfeeding, prenatal health and safe sleep practices.

The box itself also acts as a mattress that the baby can use as a bed, encouraging healthy sleeping environments. According to a report by the Child Fatality & Near Fatality Review Board, 93 percent of infant deaths associated with Sudden Unexpected Infant Death Syndrome were directly related to a child’s sleep and sleep environment.

