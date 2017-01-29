New gene-delivery therapy restores partial hearing, balance in deaf mice

Author:    
Source:     Harvard Medical School/Science Daily
Publication Date:     January 26, 2017
 Link: https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2017/01/170126120504.htm"

Here is some potentially very good news for those who are deaf. This is just the beginning but it looks promising.

Citation: Bence György, Cyrille Sage, Artur A. Indzhykulian, Deborah I. Scheffer, Alain R. Brisson, Sisareuth Tan, Xudong Wu, Adrienn Volak, Dakai Mu, Panos I. Tamvakologos, Yaqiao Li, Zachary Fitzpatrick, Maria Ericsson, Xandra O. Breakefield, David P. Corey, Casey A. Maguire. Rescue of Hearing by Gene Delivery to Inner-Ear Hair Cells Using Exosome-Associated AAV. Molecular Therapy, 2017; DOI: 10.1016/j.ymthe.2016.12.010

Scientists have developed a new way to deliver genes into the hair cells of the inner ear in mice.
Credit: Harvard Medical School

Using a novel form of gene therapy, scientists from Harvard Medical School and the Massachusetts General Hospital have managed to restore partial hearing and balance in mice born with a genetic condition that affects both.

The new model overcomes a long-standing barrier to accessing hair cells, the delicate sensors in the inner ear that capture sound and head movement and convert them to neural signals for hearing and balance. These cells have been notoriously difficult to treat with previous gene-delivery techniques.

The team’s findings, published in the February issue of Molecular Therapy, show that the treatment leads to notable gains in hearing and allows mice that would normally be completely deaf to hear the equivalent of a loud conversation. The approach also improved the animals’ sense

No Comments
Link to Full Article:  New gene-delivery therapy restores partial hearing, balance in deaf mice

Leave a Comment (All comments are currently moderated)

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

WhidbyTV-video-splash

Talking Social Change

Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Support Schwartzreport:

Subscribe

Join our mailing list and have Schwartzreport delivered once a day to your mailbox. If you would also like to receive to our periodic newsletter announcing Stephan's upcoming workshops and events, check the Announcements and Events box
* = required field
Subscribe me to the following list(s)



powered by MailChimp!
Conferences & Workshops
Final Transition Conference Logo O2I Sept 2015 Conference
Follow me on Academia.edu
diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Copyright © 2017 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com