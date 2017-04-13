New bill could make it more expensive to use solar power

ST. LOUIS , MISSOURI – A bill making its way through the Missouri legislature could make it more expensive to go green when it comes to electricity.
A bill filed by Rep. Travis Fitzwater (R-Fulton) would allow energy companies to charge a fee for solar panel users.
Joan Bray, a University City resident, has had her solar panels for about six years. They sit in her backyard where they get full sunlight, helping cut back on their electric bill.
“It’s fun to watch the sunny days and see how much were getting,” said Bray, who estimates they receive about 15-20 percent of their energy from the sun.
Bray is planning to add more panels to her garage, but now is worried that the new bill would make it more expensive.
“The fact that this would put an additional financial lug on people is outrageous,” said Bray.
In an …
This tactic is viable because we have regulated monopolies who buy politicians off because they do not want competition in power generation. Nor do these corporations want to deal with the complexities introduced by distributed power generation which is variable. Go off the grid if you can..unfortunately this is not feasible or affordable yet for most people…or even legal in some jurisdictions.
Right wingers like this Republican political thug are objective enemies of the human race and of the earth as we know it.