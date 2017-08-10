Neurable ushers in age of hands-free gaming with brain-controlled VR

Author:     Rich Handy
Source:     Neurable
Publication Date:     August 8, 2017
 Link: https://medium.com/neurable/announcing-the-worlds-first-brain-computer-interface-for-virtual-reality-a3110db62607"

Almost 25 years ago I visited the MIT computer laboratories and saw what was then the first virtual reality technology, which they let me experience. I was stunned and ever since then I have been following this trend. This is where the technology is now.

As you read this think about how people would meet if, as many are predicting, air travel becomes more limited as a result of climate change. Remember the cancellation of flights out of Phoenix a few weeks ago as a result of high temperatures — airplanes are built to fly within certain parameters of climate.

Credit: Neurable

Today Neurable is offering a first look at a product that is without precedent in modern tech: a brain-computer interface for virtual reality. Our integrated platform is built for one purpose: to enable developers to create brain-controlled content for virtual reality.

Imagine the power of your mind in VR. You awake hanging upside down in a snowy cave to discover you’ve been captured by a hungry Wampa. Sighting your light saber laying just out of reach, you calm yourself, concentrate, and summon the power of the force to grab your weapon. You cut yourself free just in time to slay the fearsome predator.

This dramatic close encounter is, of course, a famous scene from Star Wars. Popular fiction has explored themes like magic, telekinesis, and other super-human powers for as long as we can remember. As a society, we’re fascinated by fantasy: our imagination yearns to explore …

Link to Full Article:  Neurable ushers in age of hands-free gaming with brain-controlled VR

