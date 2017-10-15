Nearly 4 in 10 U.S. adults are now obese, CDC says

Americans’ obesity rates have reached a new high-water mark. Again.
In 2015 and 2016, just short of 4 in 10 American adults had a body mass index that put them in obese territory.
In addition, just under 2 in 10 American children — those between 2 and 19 years of age — are now considered obese as well. (emphasis added)
The new measure of the nation’s weight problem, released early Friday by statisticians from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, chronicles dramatic increases from the nation’s obesity levels since the turn of the 21st century.…