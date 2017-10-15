Nearly 4 in 10 U.S. adults are now obese, CDC says

Author:     Melissa Healy
Source:     Los Angeles Times
Publication Date:     21 October 2017 | 9:05 PM
 Link: http://www.latimes.com/science/sciencenow/la-sci-sn-obesity-rates-us-20171012-story.html"

Travelling in the United States, as opposed to say Italy one of the things I notice is that there are more obese men and women than in years past. But, it is nothing compared to the United States. There are parts of this country. To quote CBS News, “According to the report, the average weight of men in the United States rose from181 pounds to 196 pounds between 1988-1994 and 2011-2014. Their average height remained the same at about 5 feet, 9 inches.

Here is the latest.

The latest stats from the CDC show that just short of 4 in 10 American adults had a body mass index that put them in obese territory. In addition, just under 2 in 10 American children are now considered obese as well.
Credit: Los Angeles Times

Americans’ obesity rates have reached a new high-water mark. Again.

In 2015 and 2016, just short of 4 in 10 American adults had a body mass index that put them in obese territory.

In addition, just under 2 in 10 American children — those between 2 and 19 years of age — are now considered obese as well. (emphasis added)

The new measure of the nation’s weight problem, released early Friday by statisticians from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, chronicles dramatic increases from the nation’s obesity levels since the turn of the 21st century.

Link to Full Article:  Nearly 4 in 10 U.S. adults are now obese, CDC says

