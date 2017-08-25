Nearly 30 million Americans think it’s okay to have neo-Nazi views

Author:     Luke Barnes
Source:     Think Progress
Publication Date:     Aug 22, 2017, 4:23 pm
 Link: https://thinkprogress.org/nearly-30-million-americans-think-its-okay-to-have-neo-nazi-views-4ff429b67b0c/"

Having been involved with the Civil Rights movement since the late 50s I confess I was astonished at this poll and the depth of race hatred it revealed in America.

A frightening new poll has found that 9 percent of Americans believe it’s “acceptable” to hold white supremacists or neo-Nazi views — the equivalent of nearly 30 million people.

The survey, which was conducted by the Washington Post and ABC News, showed that of those 9 percent, a third “strongly agreed” with the statement, “Do you think it’s acceptable or unacceptable to hold neo-Nazi or white supremacist views?”

Overall, 10 percent of respondents described themselves as supporters of the “alt-right” movement, an attempted rebranding of the white supremacist movement, while 41 percent said they had no opinion on the matter. The survey found that 42 percent thought that Trump had put white supremacists and neo-Nazis “on equal standing with those who opposed them”.

The poll, which was conducted in the wake of the protests in Charlottesville, also showed that 56 percent of respondents disapproved of Trump’s response to the …

1 Comment
Link to Full Article:  Nearly 30 million Americans think it’s okay to have neo-Nazi views

Comments

  1. meestahbahl
    Friday, August 25, 2017 at 9:58 am

    I don’t like to use the word “hate,” so let’s say that I “disagree strongly” with any point of view that claims one group is superior to another based on criterion such as race, religion, age, gender, sexuality, career, economic status, and other often-used points of discrimination. That’s my opinion, and I do what I can to help make our society one of more just and equal opportunity. What troubles me is that in a democracy, everyone has a right to their own opinion and to express their own opinion, even ones I find disgusting. Even though I’m disgusted and horrified by the “alt right,” I feel like we need to allow them the same rights on which we rely… but at the same time, be sure to enforce hate speech laws.

    Democracy is difficult, because we have to live with people we disagree with. Imagine how much easier life must be in Iran, Yemen, and Qatar, countries in which a single dominant belief has become the law of the land, and dissent is immediately and violently crushed. This may be a goal of the “alt right:” to create a fundamentalist Christian legal system in America. Jeff Sessions may be well poised to institute a Christian Sharia.

    Until then, we are a democracy and allow a voice to minorities. All minorities. Even ones that believe that vanilla is somehow better than chocolate, that a latte is somehow better than a mocha, that tofu is somehow better than a steak, or that white people are somehow better than brown people. We don’t have to agree with any of this. These opinions are not the problem. It’s when these opinions influence people’s actions that problems occur, and there are laws in place regarding these actions. Many anti-discrimination laws are not strict enough, many of them are not enforced often enough, and too few potentially impacted people have recourse. The broken system perpetuates itself, because all too often the people in positions of power are among those abusing the system.

    It would be fair to say that white people have been harassing people of color in North America for 500 years. The Civil Rights Act has only been around for fifty years. Societies and cultures take much longer to change than laws, so we shouldn’t lose hope. People are evolving, and change is coming.

    Sometimes a terminally ill patient will experience a brief period of relief and clarity before passing away. Perhaps this is what we are seeing now in the “alt right.”

    Reply

Leave a Comment (All comments are currently moderated)

Stephan’s Curriculum Vitae

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change

21st Century Radio Interview with Stephan

An assessment of the presidential election and how to face the new empire

WhidbyTV-video-splash

Talking Social Change

Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Support Schwartzreport:

Subscribe

Join our mailing list and have Schwartzreport delivered once a day to your mailbox. If you would also like to receive to our periodic newsletter announcing Stephan's upcoming workshops and events, check the Announcements and Events box
* = required field
Subscribe me to the following list(s)



powered by MailChimp!
Conferences & Workshops
Final Transition Conference Logo O2I Sept 2015 Conference
Follow me on Academia.edu
diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Copyright © 2017 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com