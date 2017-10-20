NASA satellite spots cause of unprecedented spike in atmospheric CO2

Author:     Michael Irving
Source:     New Atlas
Publication Date:     October 15th, 2017
 Link: https://newatlas.com/nasa-satellite-co2-increase-cause/51764/

Rightwing Climate change deniers will tell you that CO2 is a plant food so having more of it in our atmosphere is actually good.  It is a jaw droppingly stupid fake-fact, but strongly believed by the Right. You may remember that on Monday I ran a piece on Trump’s appointment of Kathleen Hartness White, who passionately advocates this nonsense, to lead the White House Council on Environmental Quality.

The truth is the human mediated disruption of earth’s atmosphere portends dire consequences, and the problem is getting worse. Here is the latest from NASA. The research was published in the journal Science.

Atmospheric data gathered by the NASA satellite OCO-2 has revealed that certain tropical regions are responsible for an unprecedented spike in CO2 levels in 2015 and 2016
Credit: NASA

Since the Industrial Revolution in the early 1800s, atmospheric carbon dioxide (CO2) concentrations have been steadily increasing, but 2015 and 2016 saw an unprecedented spike. A NASA study has now analyzed data gathered by the atmosphere-monitoring satellite, the Orbiting Carbon Observatory-2 (OCO-2), over more than two years and pinpointed the cause: the El Nino weather effect caused certain tropical regions to release far more CO2 than they normally would.

Although there’s been some huge efforts to reduce the amount of CO2 produced through human activity, the amount of the gas pumped into the atmosphere has still increased by an average of 2 parts per million (about 4 gigatons of carbon) annually, in recent years. But 2015 and 2016 broke the trend

Link to Full Article:  NASA satellite spots cause of unprecedented spike in atmospheric CO2

