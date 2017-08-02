NAACP warns that women, people of color, LGBT “may not be safe” in travelling to Missouri

Author:     CHARLIE MAY
Source:     Salon
Publication Date:     TUESDAY, AUG 1, 2017 11:00 AM PDT
 Link: http://www.salon.com/2017/08/01/naacp-warns-that-women-people-of-color-lgbt-may-not-be-safe-in-travelling-to-missouri/"

I haven’t seen anything like this report since the 1950s.  In Red value states we are going retrograde, sliding back into racism and genderism, with astonishing rapidity, even as Blue value states are going in exactly the opposite direction. This is the latest in the Great Schism Trend.

Another Red value racist and genderist, Governor. Eric Greitens of Missouri. He’s a Republican of course.

On Wednesday national delegates from the NAACP voted to issue a “travel advisory” in Missouri, out of concern that civil rights will not be respected in the state.

According to Springfield News-Leader, women, people of color, LGBT people and those with disabilities have been told to “travel with extreme caution,” because “they may not be safe.”

“Our ongoing issues of racial profiling, discrimination, harassment and excess violence towards people of color have been further exacerbated by the passage and signing of [Senate Bill] 43,” Cheryl Clay, Springfield’s NAACP president, told News-Leader in a statement.

Clay was referencing the bill signed on June 30 by Gov. Eric Greitens which “modifies the Missouri Human Rights Act to make it more difficult to prove discrimination in housing and the workplace in courts of law,” News-Leader reported. Clay …

No Comments
Link to Full Article:  NAACP warns that women, people of color, LGBT “may not be safe” in travelling to Missouri

Leave a Comment (All comments are currently moderated)

Stephan’s Curriculum Vitae

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change

21st Century Radio Interview with Stephan

An assessment of the presidential election and how to face the new empire

WhidbyTV-video-splash

Talking Social Change

Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Support Schwartzreport:

Subscribe

Join our mailing list and have Schwartzreport delivered once a day to your mailbox. If you would also like to receive to our periodic newsletter announcing Stephan's upcoming workshops and events, check the Announcements and Events box
* = required field
Subscribe me to the following list(s)



powered by MailChimp!
Conferences & Workshops
Final Transition Conference Logo O2I Sept 2015 Conference
Follow me on Academia.edu
diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Copyright © 2017 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com