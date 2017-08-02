NAACP warns that women, people of color, LGBT “may not be safe” in travelling to Missouri

On Wednesday national delegates from the NAACP voted to issue a “travel advisory” in Missouri, out of concern that civil rights will not be respected in the state.
According to Springfield News-Leader, women, people of color, LGBT people and those with disabilities have been told to “travel with extreme caution,” because “they may not be safe.”
“Our ongoing issues of racial profiling, discrimination, harassment and excess violence towards people of color have been further exacerbated by the passage and signing of [Senate Bill] 43,” Cheryl Clay, Springfield’s NAACP president, told News-Leader in a statement.
Clay was referencing the bill signed on June 30 by Gov. Eric Greitens which “modifies the Missouri Human Rights Act to make it more difficult to prove discrimination in housing and the workplace in courts of law,” News-Leader reported. Clay …