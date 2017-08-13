So much for Christian charity: Evangelicals blame the poor for poverty, which makes them a lot like other Republicans

Christianity in the United States has been captured by a cult richer and more corporate but otherwise little different than the Muslim jihadists. Here is the Christofascist Trend laid out in all its anti-Christian reality.

New research published in the Journal of Religion and Health suggests that Christian evangelical voters are more likely to support Donald Trump and the Republican Party because they have been conditioned by their religion to be irrational and thus inherently suspicious of empirical reality and reason. Trump and the Republicana also share the same hostility felt by many evangelicals toward gays and lesbians, African-Americans and other people of color, Muslims and the basic idea that women should have control over their bodies and reproductive choices. This alliance is as much ideological as it is a function of crude realpolitik.

It also reflects a decades-long trend.

Ultimately, since the 1960s, American conservatism has increasingly exhibited the traits of religious fundamentalism. When politics is treated as a type of religion, and then combined with the rituals of worship and scripture in the form of evangelical Christianity,
