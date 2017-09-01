Monster x-ray machine blasts apart black hole theory

Author:     Michael Franco
Source:     Sandia National Laboratories/New Atlas
Publication Date:     August 30, 2017
 Link: http://newatlas.com/black-hole-theory-wrong/51123/"

The beauty of science is that it is a process not a goal, and it is constantly subject to re-evaluation, which even scientists often find hard to take aboard. Here is an example of what I mean, and how this works. It looks like this new research is going to rewrite the textbooks.

The research discussed in this report has just been published  in the journal Physical Review Letters.

The Z machine at Sandia National Laboratories creates tremendous bursts of energy using less power than it would take to light 100 homes for a few minutes
Credit: Sandia National Laboratories

There is lightning being made in Albuquerque, New Mexico. But unlike the kind that shoots between sky and earth, this lightning takes place inside the Z machine at Sandia National Laboratories. The lightning made inside this miracle of engineering carries more than 1,000 times the electricity of a regular bolt, and is 20,000 times faster – so fast, in fact, that the pulse released would go as fast as traveling from Los Angeles to New York in slightly less than one second. The machine also produces intense X-rays, and researchers have just used this component of the its ability to shake up a long-held theory regarding black holes.

The Z machine is the world’s most powerful source of laboratory …

1 Comment
Link to Full Article:  Monster x-ray machine blasts apart black hole theory

Comments

  1. Rev. Dean
    Saturday, September 2, 2017 at 3:42 pm

    I never have believed that black holes existed because of gravity. The astrophysicists keep ignoring the fact that electricity is a billion-billion times more powerful than gravity and has the most powerful effect than anything in the Universe, and plasma carries electricity in these most potent of all forms throughout the Universe.

    Reply

Leave a Comment (All comments are currently moderated)

Stephan’s Curriculum Vitae

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change

21st Century Radio Interview with Stephan

An assessment of the presidential election and how to face the new empire

WhidbyTV-video-splash

Talking Social Change

Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Support Schwartzreport:

Subscribe

Join our mailing list and have Schwartzreport delivered once a day to your mailbox. If you would also like to receive to our periodic newsletter announcing Stephan's upcoming workshops and events, check the Announcements and Events box
* = required field
Subscribe me to the following list(s)



powered by MailChimp!
Conferences & Workshops
Final Transition Conference Logo O2I Sept 2015 Conference
Follow me on Academia.edu
diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Copyright © 2017 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com