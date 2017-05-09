Money Talks: $15 Trillion Tells Trump To Declare Victory…And Stay In Paris Climate Change Accord

Author:     Tina Casey
Source:     Clean Technica
Publication Date:     May 8th, 2017
 Link: https://cleantechnica.com/2017/05/08/money-talks-15-trillion-tells-trump-declare-victory-stay-paris-climate-change-accord/"

We know by their public statements and actions that Trump and his zombies — as shabby a collection of political hacks as has been assembled in my lifetime — care not a whit about climate change. But they definitely do care about money. So, on that basis, I see this report as good news.

More than two hundred institutional investors worth the tidy sum of $15 trillion have just put the Trump Administration on notice that climate change has put their assets at risk. The notice comes in the form of a newly published letter to the G7 group of seven industrialized nations and the G20 group of 20 major economies. The letter comes at a time when President Trump could finally make good on his promise to pull the US out of the Paris climate agreement — or not, as the case may be.

Pulling out of the Paris agreement was one of Trump’s campaign promises, though if he fails to deliver on that one it won’t make much of a difference to his core supporters, who already weathered a string of disappointments in the first 100 days of the new Administration.

Money Talks…About Climate Change

The new letter was organized under the …

2 Comments
Comments

  1. shovland
    Tuesday, May 9, 2017 at 4:22 am

    No doubt climate change is causing severe damage, and the Quiet Sun is the main driver of this.

    Reply
  2. shovland
    Tuesday, May 9, 2017 at 4:26 am

    It’s pretty clear that the trillionaires are interested because the carbon tax would provide a huge slush fund they could use to further enrich themselves.

    Reply

