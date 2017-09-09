Monarchs in western U.S. risk extinction, scientists say

Monarch butterflies west of the Rocky Mountains are teetering on the edge of extinction, with the number wintering in California down more than 90 percent from the 1980s, researchers said in a study published on Thursday.
While much is known about the black-and-orange winged insects’ decadeslong population decline in the eastern United States, scientists have been unable to track the western variety accurately until the recent development of new statistical models.
The new study, published in the scientific journal Biological Conservation, was funded by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, which is considering giving monarch butterflies Endangered Species Act protections.
Monarchs, which depend on a diminishing supply of milkweed plants for reproduction and food, are arguably the most popular of North America’s butterflies and have a huge international following among students and scientists. However, the western population has fallen to about 300,000 from 10 …
