Mitigating Climate Disaster Will Require Both Systemic and Lifestyle Changes

Author:     Joseph Nevins
Source:     truthout
Publication Date:     Monday, April 17, 2017
http://www.truth-out.org/news/item/40237-mitigating-climate-disaster-will-require-both-systemic-and-lifestyle-changes

The Trump administration is not going to do anything about climate change; it is busy deregulating so that industry can pollute more extensively, so that patients have less protections, and so more national resources can be compromised.

But there is a more powerful force: The collective intention of large numbers of people expressed through attitudes and their daily life-affirming choices — the Quotidian Choice. We need to start thinking about this.

During the negotiations over the Paris Agreement on climate change in December 2015, Sunita Narain, an environmental activist from India, argued for a focus on the ties between global inequality and consumption by the relatively wealthy. “An inconvenient truth is that we do not want to talk about consumption or lifestyle,” she asserted.

It may be difficult to recall following Donald Trump’s inauguration, but it was little more than a year ago when delegates representing the world’s governments approved the United Nations accord. They pledged to prevent a temperature increase “well below” two degrees Celsius, and to strive to limit it to 1.5 degrees, over the average global temperature before the Industrial Revolution.

If there was hope that the United States would take the steps needed to meet its …

