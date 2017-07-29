MIT Researcher: Glyphosate Herbicide will Cause Half of All Children to Have Autism by 2025

Author:     Alliance For Natural Health Staff
Source:     Health Impact News
Publication Date:     23 July 2017
 Link: http://healthimpactnews.com/2014/mit-researcher-glyphosate-herbicide-will-cause-half-of-all-children-to-have-autism-by-2025/"

Is this an overstatement, or is it the trend line? The evidence is not definitive, but it is highly suggestive. Are we taking it seriously? No. It’s too profitable, and human health is a secondary consideration in the U.S.. these days.

Why? Evidence points to glyphosate toxicity from the overuse of Monsanto’s Roundup herbicide on our food.

For over three decades, Stephanie Seneff, PhD, has researched biology and technology, over the years publishing over 170 scholarly peer-reviewed articles. In recent years she has concentrated on the relationship between nutrition and health, tackling such topics as Alzheimer’s, autism, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as the impact of nutritional deficiencies and environmental toxins on human health.

At a [recent] conference, in a special panel discussion about GMOs, she took the audience by surprise when she declared, “At today’s rate, by 2025, one in two children will be autistic.” She noted that the side effects of autism closely mimic those of glyphosate toxicity, and presented data showing a remarkably consistent correlation between the use of Roundup on crops (and the creation of Roundup-ready GMO crop seeds) with rising rates of autism. Children with …

No Comments
