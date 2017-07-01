Missouri Votes to Let Employers Fire People Who Use Birth Control

The Christofascists that have captured the Republican Party in Red value states, have a real problem with “uppity” women who want equality and control of their bodies, and that down to the level of using contraception. Here is the latest on what this cult is doing in Missouri. If it succeeds there you may be sure they will try to get it imposed in other states where they have control of the government.

If you live in one of these states and haven’t drunk the kool-aid, you better become politically active, or you will soon find yourself living in a theocracy.

Missouri House of Representatives. Note that that except for a handful of women, and a few Blacks it is entirely composed of White men.

A new Missouri bill would target abortion providers and sanction employment and housing discrimination against people who use birth control or have an abortion. Blessed be the fruit.

Yesterday, the Missouri House voted to pass SB 5, a bill imposing several highly burdensome and even more unnecessary restrictions on abortion providers; for example, the bill would require abortion providers to send fetal tissue samples to a pathologist within five days. While supporters of targeted restrictions of abortion providers (aka TRAP laws) claim they’re supporting women’s health, regulations like these often serve no medical purpose whatsoever. In reality, anti-choice legislators use them as a pretext to impose costs and red tape on abortion clinics, forcing them to close.

But SB 5 has another insidious …

