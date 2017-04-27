Meditators Have Younger Brains

Here is some lovely good news. Yet another study describing the health benefits of daily meditation. There are literally over a thousand papers in the medical literature describing the psychophysical benefits and now we see that it can literally take years off the life of your brain.

It is not the technique of meditation that is the important part, it is the discipline of focusing intentioned awareness for at least 20 minutes every day.

Credit: Maria Kazanova/Adobe Stock

We’ve long known that normal aging is accompanied by a decrease in brain size. This decrease in brain size is due to age-related loss of connective tissue in the brain, often referred to as brain shrinkage, and affects memory, emotional regulation, and executive function. New research from the UCLA School of Medicine’s Department of Neurology shows that long-term meditators have younger brains, with higher concentrations of tissue in the brain regions most depleted by aging. In other words, the study found that meditation practice may help to minimize brain age and protect against age-related decline.

Using brain imaging data from a previous investigation of the impact of meditation on cortical thickness, this new study examined whether the estimated brain composition of meditators aged 50 and beyond differed from that of non-meditators. To answer this question, researchers compared brain images of a matched sample …

