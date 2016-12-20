Massive North Dakota Oil Spill Still Not Cleaned Up 3 Years Later

Author:     Lorraine Chow
Source:     EcoWatch
Publication Date:     Dec 19, 2016 | 0656 EST
 Link: http://www.ecowatch.com/tesoro-pipeline-spill-2156083859.html"

I was talking with someone who feels quite passionately about Standing Rock, but who was unaware of a previous North Dakota oil pipeline disaster that was part of the reason Standing Rock occurred. It is the demonstration that Standing Rock is based on the factual probability that the tribal concern is quite valid. I hadn’t looked at this event in probably 4-5 months, and it made me wonder what the current status of the 2013 oil is today, literally. Here are the facts, and it is a horrible story. We can’t get out of the carbon age fast enough.

Workers with heavy equipment try to contain an oil spill on the Jensen farm near Tioga, North Dakota
Credit: Neal Lauron/Greenpeace

In September 2013, a Tesoro Corp. pipeline ruptured in a wheat field near Tioga, North Dakota, spewing 840,000 gallons of fracked oil from the Bakken Shale, causing one of the biggest onshore oil spills in recent U.S. history. More than three years later, only a third of the spill has been recovered. To make matters worse, as the Associated Press reported, Tesoro has not even set a date for clean-up completion despite ’round-the-clock work to fix the break.

Cleaning up the spill will set Tesoro back an estimated $60 million. Crews have had to dig 50 feet underground to remove hundreds of thousands of tons of oil-tainted soil, North Dakota Health Department environmental scientist Bill Suess told the AP, adding that he worries that much of the oil may …

2 Comments
Link to Full Article:  Massive North Dakota Oil Spill Still Not Cleaned Up 3 Years Later

Comments

  1. Mark R
    Tuesday, December 20, 2016 at 7:13 am

    Very good information to know.

    Reply
  2. Rev. Dean
    Tuesday, December 20, 2016 at 11:01 am

    When are people going to wake up to the obvious fact that these pipelines are very dangerous?

    Reply

