Mark Taylor: Freemasons And Illuminati Are Using A Special Frequency To Change DNA And Make People Hate Trump

Author:     Kyle Mantyla
Source:     Right Wing Watch
Publication Date:     August 31, 2017 11:59 am
This is how weird it gets in the alternative reality of the Christofascist world. Really. People take this seriously.

Last week, “firefighter prophet” and right-wing conspiracy theorist Mark Taylor appeared on Sheila Zilinsky’s radio program, where he warned that the Freemasons and the Illuminati are using a Satanic frequency to change people’s DNA in order to make them oppose President Trump.

“I believe what happened on November 8 is the enemy has literally sent out a frequency,” Taylor said, “and it agitated and took control, basically, of those who have their DNA that was turned over to the enemy. That’s what’s happening. The Illuminati, the Freemasons, all these people, their main goal is to change the DNA of man and they’re doing it through these frequencies.”

Taylor claimed that he is getting “bombarded with emails” from Christians who are being isolated by their friends and families because of their support for Trump and that is “because their DNA is being controlled by the enemy.”

  1. will
    Tuesday, September 5, 2017 at 5:26 am

    Maybe my “receiver” has been too sensitive to this “hate trump frequency” as I have disliked this guy since the early ’80s. Superficiality, pomposity and money what’s not to like???

