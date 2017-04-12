What Marijuana Legalization in Canada Could Mean for the United States

Author:     Katy Steinmetz
Source:     Time
Publication Date:     Apr 06, 2017
 Link: http://time.com/4728091/canada-legalizing-marijuana-united-states-weed-pot/"

We are about to witness a great international experiment. Truly important and not being properly discussed. Canada is on the verge of legalizing marijuana while, at the same time Republican Attorney General Jeff Sessions is moving to reopen the war on drugs. We are about to see two competing social visions play out. Here’s my prediction: Canada’s social policies will prove to be cheaper, more efficient, more effective, nicer to live under, and more productive of wellbeing. Everyone will be able to see it.

Canadian pro legalization demonstrators
Credit: Health Nut News

America’s neighbor to the north is fast moving toward legalizing recreational marijuana nationwide, which would make Canada the second country in the world to do so. And the impact of having weed legalized on such a big scale, so close to home, may affect the future of pot in the United States.

“There are those who sometimes regard Canada as the 51st state. It would be an important signal about the movement coming of age. It would add to the critical mass,” says Oregon Rep. Earl Blumenauer, a member of Congress’ newly-formed Cannabis Caucus who is pushing to change the way the federal government treats the substance. And, he says: “It would shift the center of gravity.”

When Colorado voters legalized marijuana in 2012, it became the first jurisdiction in the world to regulate and tax pot like alcohol. By the …

1 Comment
Link to Full Article:  What Marijuana Legalization in Canada Could Mean for the United States

Comments

Leave a Comment (All comments are currently moderated)

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

21st Century Radio Interview with Stephan

An assessment of the presidential election and how to face the new empire

WhidbyTV-video-splash

Talking Social Change

Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Support Schwartzreport:

Subscribe

Join our mailing list and have Schwartzreport delivered once a day to your mailbox. If you would also like to receive to our periodic newsletter announcing Stephan's upcoming workshops and events, check the Announcements and Events box
* = required field
Subscribe me to the following list(s)



powered by MailChimp!
Conferences & Workshops
Final Transition Conference Logo O2I Sept 2015 Conference
Follow me on Academia.edu
diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Copyright © 2017 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com