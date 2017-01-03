Many in U.S. Skeptical Trump Can Handle Presidential Duties

PRINCETON, N.J. — As Donald Trump prepares to take the presidential oath on Jan. 20, less than half of Americans are confident in his ability to handle an international crisis (46%), to use military force wisely (47%) or to prevent major scandals in his administration (44%). At least seven in 10 Americans were confident in Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton in these areas before they took office. (emphasis added)
Confidence in Presidents-Elect to Handle Presidential Responsibilities
Now I’d like you to think about […]’s ability to handle a number of things over the next four years. Please tell me whether you are very confident, somewhat confident, not too confident or not at all confident that […] can … ?
|Trump
|Obama
|Bush
|Clinton
|%
|%
|%
|%
|Prevent major scandals in his administration
|44
|74
|77
|n/a
|Handle an international crisis
|46
|73
|71
|70
|Use military
Obama had no executive experience before taking office. It is a major scandal that no bankers have gone to prison during his term in spite of the major crimes banks have committed. And he had an increasingly bellicose attitude toward Russia that endangered all of us. Libya and Syria are two military failures that occurred on his watch.
This article is indeed relevant due to the fact that public trust is desired as political capitol at home and abroad. However, the performance of Clinton, Bush & Obama are hardly a good standard. Bill Clinton – Monica, NAFTA, Glass-Steagall Act, Haiti. Bush managed to combine both scandal and illegal foreign war with WMD’s and Iraq invasion. Obama is a failed president in all of these categories. Certainly failure to prosecute bankers as mentioned in previous comment, Obamacare is a scandal unfolding everyday, libya, Syria, Yemen, Ukraine…laundry list of massive blunders is long.
These kinds of surveys are meaningless anyway. Public opinion on what a new president is going to be able to do is based on nothing more substantial than recollections of stale campaign rhetoric and incomplete reports of past performance in other, largely irrelevant roles. It’s a pointless, self-serving exercise that gives pollsters something to do and journalists something with which to pad a lackluster news cycle in the absence of anything more concrete to report.