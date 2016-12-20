Many of NYC’s coastal neighborhoods may be underwater by 2100

Author:     Tanay Warerkar
Source:     Curbed
Publication Date:     Dec 8, 2016, 12:15pm EST
Link: http://ny.curbed.com/2016/12/8/13883544/nyc-climate-change-rockaways-coney-island"

Rise rise is getting very personal.

Jamaica Bay, one of the areas of New York City that’s on the frontlines of climate change
Credit: Nathan Kensinger/Curbed

The fact that rising sea levels will adversely impact New Yorkers is not surprising, but the alarming rate at which it might do so has been brought to the fore in a new report [PDF!] prepared by the Regional Plan Association, CityLab first reported.

Under Water How Sea Level Rise Threatens the Tri-State Region suggests that sea levels could rise by as much as one foot by 2050, with some estimates placing it even sooner at 2030. The RPA has created three scenarios analyzing how this region will be impacted with a sea rise of one, three, or six feet.

In New York City, our coastal neighborhoods will be the most affected. With a one-foot rise, the Rockaways, Jamaica Bay, parts of Coney Island, and the eastern shore of …

3 Comments
Link to Full Article:  Many of NYC’s coastal neighborhoods may be underwater by 2100

Comments

  1. Steven K Hovland
    Tuesday, December 20, 2016 at 6:25 am

    All of these articles use words like “may, might, could.” The most likely response to this is “let’s wait and see.” Prediction is a very unreliable business, and the further out you project the more inaccurate you are likely to be. It is extremely important to know when trends change.

    Reply
    • Stephan Schwartz
      Tuesday, December 20, 2016 at 4:55 pm

      That’s the way scientists always talk, because science is a process. But 98% of them will tell you “may” “could” “might” aside it’s happening and you better get prepared… or else.

      Reply
  2. Rev. Dean
    Tuesday, December 20, 2016 at 10:58 am

    Scientists can only measure the small incremental changes which ordinary people cannot observe. It would take a large change like a massive break in the Antarctic ice sheet which causes a quick, large change to wake people up to the threat of climate change.

    Reply

Leave a Comment (All comments are currently moderated)

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

WhidbyTV-video-splash

Talking Social Change

Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Support Schwartzreport:

Subscribe

Join our mailing list and have Schwartzreport delivered once a day to your mailbox. If you would also like to receive to our periodic newsletter announcing Stephan's upcoming workshops and events, check the Announcements and Events box
* = required field
Subscribe me to the following list(s)



powered by MailChimp!
Conferences & Workshops
Final Transition Conference Logo O2I Sept 2015 Conference
Follow me on Academia.edu
diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Copyright © 2016 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com