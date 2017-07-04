Manufactured Illiteracy and Miseducation: A Long Process of Decline Led to President Donald Trump

Author:     Henry A. Giroux
Source:     Alternet
Publication Date:     June 25, 2017, 1:16 PM GMT
 Link: http://www.alternet.org/education/manufactured-illiteracy-and-miseducation-long-process-decline-led-president-donald-trump"

I don’t always agree with Henry Giroux, and this piece is more polemic than I usually run, but the essay raises what I think are important issues that are not being discussed properly or adequately.

Credit: Lightspring / Shutterstock.com

Donald Trump’s ascendancy in American politics has made visible a plague of deep-seated civic illiteracy, a corrupt political system and a contempt for reason that has been decades in the making. It also points to the withering of civic attachments, the undoing of civic culture, the decline of public life and the erosion of any sense of shared citizenship. As Trump has galvanized his base of true believers in post-election demonstrations, the world is witnessing how a politics of bigotry and hate is transformed into a spectacle of demonization, division and disinformation. Under President Trump, the scourge of mid-20th century authoritarianism has returned not only in the menacing plague of populist rallies, fear-mongering, threats and humiliation, but also in an emboldened culture of war, militarization and violence that looms over society like a rising storm.

The reality of Trump’s election may be the most momentous development …

