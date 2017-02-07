The Manipulation of Perceived Reality Through Nonlocal Intention

Author:     Stephan A. Schwartz
Source:     Explore
Publication Date:     Jan-Feb 2017
 Link: http://www.explorejournal.com/article/S1550-8307(16)30173-2/fulltext"

I gathered stories for today’s SR and then just couldn’t do it. I had been made intellectually and emotionally nauseous with the constant toxic drip of Trump coverage and the spectacle of the United States being reduced to a  carnival show by this dreadful man and his band of orcs and zombies.

So here is something I just published that shows the power of human intention in a life-affirming way. Perhaps it will cleanse our mental palate.

 

The idea that consciousness can affect reality is hardly new, if you think about it. Therapeutic intention expressed through prayer, usually through an intermediary deity or transcendental power, dates back into the mists of the past, its beginnings unknowable. And it is not just an article of faith. I and many others have carried out rigorous studies showing its effects.1, 2, 3, 4 The studies number to several thousand each showing an effect on blood cells, bacteria, fish, and mammals, through nonlocal perturbation—affecting the well-being, for good or ill it should be noted, through conscious intention alone.5

Some years ago I was the principal investigator on a study that took this a stage further. This research showed that therapeutic intention also had an effect on water, consistently altering its molecular structure by changing the H–O bonds as measured by multiple-internal reflection infrared spectrophotometry.6 And

2 Comments
Link to Full Article:  The Manipulation of Perceived Reality Through Nonlocal Intention

Comments

  1. Gabriel the Seagull
    Tuesday, February 7, 2017 at 5:51 am

    KUDDOS, Stephan!!! That’s really making a difference! Using the situation in USA and President Trump to show people HOW they can make a difference with THEIR MIND and INTENTION. Ranting and raving and being mad about the whole thing simply GIVES MORE POWER to the situation and attitudes we deplore.
    The secret is to gently turn our vision on what we would like to see… En mass we can make the difference. It’s been proven through the power of prayer, group meditation… Rupert Sheldrake and his “morphogenetic field” et…
    I’m totally ONE with you and everyone PRAYING for an epiphany and miraculous VISION for President Trump.. or/and all the Americans to have a NEW look on what is possible.
    LOVE and JOY,
    gabriel

    Reply
  2. Jane Milligan
    Tuesday, February 7, 2017 at 7:07 am

    Dear Stephan,
    We have never seen a physical worldwide response to anything such as the marches that occurred not just in the US but across Europe after the inauguration … and they were spontaneous. It was different than the collective attention following Diana’s death or the twin towers attack. All were spontaneous but the marches were physically observable.
    Having been initially horrified at the election outcome, I realized that the outcome was actually a ‘gift’ wherein the people of the world identified democracy’s importance and the deep connection we have in wanting/knowing what is right (and what is not right) for humanity. Now that we ‘get it’, can we move forward or do we need to continue to receive blow after blow from this insecure President. I know we should be sending him love but I fear that it will embolden him and that will have the opposite effect. Perhaps we should be sending him, and those around him, wisdom AND love?
    At least we all know that we all know we are together.
    Regards Jane

    Reply

