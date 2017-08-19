How to Make Fun of Nazis

Author:     MOISES VELASQUEZ-MANOFF
Source:     The New York Times
Publication Date:     AUGUST 17, 2017
 Link: https://mobile.nytimes.com/2017/08/17/opinion/how-to-make-fun-of-nazis.html"

Here is a lovely story showing how to use humor and a sense of satire to disarm the Neo-nazis right.

For decades, Wunsiedel, a German town near the Czech border, has struggled with a parade of unwanted visitors. It was the original burial place of one of Adolf Hitler’s deputies, a man named Rudolf Hess. And every year, to residents’ chagrin, neo-Nazis marched to his grave site. The town had staged counterdemonstrations to dissuade these pilgrims. In 2011 it had exhumed Hess’s body and even removed his grave stone. But undeterred, the neo-Nazis returned. So in 2014, the town tried a different tactic: humorous subversion.

The campaign, called Rechts Gegen Rechts — the Right Against the Right — turned the march into Germany’s “most involuntary walkathon.” For every meter the neo-Nazis marched, local residents and businesses pledged to donate 10 euros (then equivalent to about $12.50) to a program that helps people leave right-wing extremist groups, called EXIT Deutschland.

They turned the march into a mock sporting event. …

  1. Tom Biel
    Saturday, August 19, 2017 at 5:25 am

    The Three Stooges made some classic paradies of the nazis during the WWII era. Curly Howard was the best Goering and Moe Howard the best Hitler. They still play them on cable TV.

  2. sam crespi
    Saturday, August 19, 2017 at 8:30 am

    Charlie Chaplin did well with his Hitler. Thank you for posting this Stephan. Non violence, the use of art, humor to flip the energy is where my heart beats strongest.

  3. Mark R
    Saturday, August 19, 2017 at 6:08 pm

    I love the humor. However, I am less concerned about the neo-Nazis..who seem to get massively disproportionate attention than their numbers and influence warrant. I am more concerned about the RED Nazis and the BLUE Nazis who dictate our lives everyday through corruption, economic repression, deceit, social engineering, war, indoctrination and media brainwash. Every time you give neo-Nazi’s attention you give them power at the opportunity cost of exposing and purging the left and right wing warmongers from civilization so we can live in peace and freedom on this planet.

