Make America Wait Again: Trump Tries to Delay Regulations out of Existence

Author:     John McQuaid
Source:     Scientific American
Publication Date:     July 24, 2017
 Link: https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/make-america-wait-again-trump-tries-to-delay-regulations-out-of-existence/"

In the toxic miasma of lies, corruption, and Christofascism that like an oily cloud shrouds the Trump Administration, the actual grinding of the mills of government is getting lost. So let’s bring things up to date. The United States is being degraded to alarming degree, almost without comment. This is happening through the destruction of the carefully constructed matrix of regulations that have kept the worst corporate excesses at bay.

This may improve profits, but it will eat away at the quality of life for Americans and, ultimately, being extraordinarily costly to taxpayers. But that is what will create profit.

Credit: Amanda Montañez; Source: Research by Rena Steinzor and Elise Desiderio, University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law; additional research by John McQuaid

Oil and gas wells let loose a lot of methane, a potent greenhouse gas. In April, when the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency suspended for three months an Obama administration rule to restrict such emissions, it did not defend wells or deny climate change. Instead the agency said the rule had not been studied enough. For instance, the EPA said the costs to get new well-venting systems approved had not been analyzed, so oil and gas companies had been unable to provide input as required by law.

Earlier this month an Appeals Court disagreed and overturned the delay as an illegal and “capricious” maneuver. “Even a brief scan of the record demonstrates the inaccuracy of EPA’s statements,” a panel of judges from the U.S. Court of …

Make America Wait Again: Trump Tries to Delay Regulations out of Existence

