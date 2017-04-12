Majority Of EU Countries Vote Against New GMO Crops

Author:     Dan Nosowitz
Source:     Modern Farmer
Publication Date:     April 3, 2017
As the United States in service to its corporate masters is hugging GMO agricultural technology to its bosom, Europe is going the opposite direction. Think of this as two laboratories doing the same experiment in two very different ways. We will see which policy works best based on social outcome data. My money is on the non-GMO approach. It’s not that I am against genetic engineering per se, it is that we understand it so poorly at this point that everything we do has unintended consequences — look at the plight of the bees. And please don’t confuse technological GMO, with historical cross-breeding.

Credit: Paul Sableman / Flickr

The EU is an interesting counterpoint to the US in terms of its relationship with GMO crops. Currently, only one GMO crop is grown in Europe, and opposition to adding to it is strong.

Last week, EU nations voted on two new potential GMO crops. The vote was indecisive by EU rules, but not necessarily in sentiment.

Each country gets a vote, but in order for legislation to pass, support  must come from countries making up at least 65 percent of the total EU population, a measure that restricts groups of less-populated countries from controlling votes.

This particular vote addressed a proposal for two new GMO crops: Pioneer’s 1507 and Syngenta’s Bt11. Both are varieties of maize; the former is modified to produce their own pesticide and to resist any pesticide containing glufosinate. (Glufosinate pesticides are primarily produced by Bayer, and come with brand names …

