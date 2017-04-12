Majority Of EU Countries Vote Against New GMO Crops

The EU is an interesting counterpoint to the US in terms of its relationship with GMO crops. Currently, only one GMO crop is grown in Europe, and opposition to adding to it is strong.
Last week, EU nations voted on two new potential GMO crops. The vote was indecisive by EU rules, but not necessarily in sentiment.
Each country gets a vote, but in order for legislation to pass, support must come from countries making up at least 65 percent of the total EU population, a measure that restricts groups of less-populated countries from controlling votes.
This particular vote addressed a proposal for two new GMO crops: Pioneer’s 1507 and Syngenta’s Bt11. Both are varieties of maize; the former is modified to produce their own pesticide and to resist any pesticide containing glufosinate. (Glufosinate pesticides are primarily produced by Bayer, and come with brand names …
Yes!