Life Expectancy Can Vary By 20 Years Depending On Where You Live

Author:     Rob Stein
Source:     npr
Publication Date:     May 8, 201711:29 AM ET
Link: http://www.npr.org/sections/health-shots/2017/05/08/527103885/life-expectancy-can-vary-by-20-years-depending-on-where-you-live?utm_campaign=storyshare&utm_source=facebook.com&utm_medium=social"

Twenty years. Wow. Red value states have much worse social outcome data than Blue value states, and it runs across the board, obesity, Type II diabetes, out of wedlock births, divorce, literacy and on and on. And now clear data showing that where y0u live is how long you live. There is also a strong correlation between poor lifestyle choices and conservative religiosity, and conservative political views. Twenty years. Think about what that would mean in your life.

Southern woman
Credit: UPI

There’s more grim news about inequality in America.

New research documents significant disparities in the life spans of Americans depending on where they live. And those gaps appear to be widening, according to the research.

“It’s dramatic,” says Christopher Murray, who heads the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington. He helped conduct the analysis, published Tuesday in JAMA Internal Medicine.

Health experts have long known that Americans living in different parts of the country tend to have different life spans. But Murray’s team decided to take a closer look, analyzing records from every U.S. county between 1980 and 2014.

“What we found is that the gap is enormous,” Murray says. In 2014, there was a spread of 20.1 years between the counties with the longest and shortest typical life spans based on life expectancy at birth.

In counties …

1 Comment
Comments

  1. meestahbahl
    Wednesday, May 10, 2017 at 6:18 am

    Looking at the state of our diet, health, and lifestyles, you really have to wonder if assisted suicide has been made legal nationally. If assisted suicide hasn’t been federally legislated, there’s certainly a profit motive in it that many large industries have embraced.

    I wonder what sort of sea change would be necessary in the FDA to replace all the industry insiders with academics? Then, to have tobacco-style warning labels placed on all foods and drinks with calorie and saturated fat levels exceeding certain levels? Then, to have gardening, cooking, money management, and simple walking (!) classes made mandatory for all students, every year of school? I know, I’m dreaming… where’s the profit motive in any of this?

    Reply

