Letter reveals Jeff Sessions wants to target medical marijuana patients

Author:     Janice Williams
Source:     The Raw Story/Newsweek
Publication Date:     13 JUN 2017 AT 13:40 ET
You will remember two recent research reports I have done on the medical benefits of cannabis. And then there is this. Evidence, research data,., “we don’ need your stinking evidence…”

This a triumph of bias over facts,

Republican Attorney General Jeff Sessions

Attorney General Jeff Sessions recently submitted a letter asking certain members of Congress to remove federal protections that prevent the Department of Justice from cracking down on medical marijuana patients, cultivators and dispensaries that are in line with state laws.

Under the Rohrabacher-Farr amendment, which passed in 2014 and was recently renewed by Congress, the DOJ is prohibited from spending federal money to interfere with state-level medical marijuana laws.

Sessions sent the letter in May and it was later obtained and released on Monday by marijuana newsite Massroots.com. In it, the attorney general said that the amendment inhibits the department’s ability to properly enforce the Controlled Substance Act, under which marijuana is listed as a Schedule I drug.

“I believe it would be unwise for Congress to restrict the discretion of the Department to fund particular prosecutions, particularly in the midst of a historic …

  1. Gus diZerega
    Thursday, June 15, 2017 at 7:44 am

    It seems to me a good definition of “evil” is “active malevolence towards those who have done no harm.” If so, Sessions appears to be evil incarnate.

