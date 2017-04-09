Here are the least (and most) stressed states in the US

Author:     Jordi Lippe-McGraw
Source:     Today
Publication Date:     Apr. 4, 2017 at 12:31 PM
http://www.today.com/money/least-most-stressed-states-us-according-wallethub-t109999

The validity of Associate Supreme Court Justice Louis Brandeis’ observation that states are laboratories has never been more relevant and or accurate. As you read this story note the correlation between Republican governance and plantation economies and high stress in the citizenry.

Stress is something everyone deals with. But apparently, some of us are more stressed than others. That is according to WalletHub, which just released a new study in honor of April being Stress Awareness Month, revealing their 2017 list of the most and least stressed states in the country. And the findings may surprise you.

To determine the list, the personal finance website compared the 50 states and Washington, D.C., across four key dimensions: work-related stress, money-related stress, family-related stress and health- and safety-related stress. Then 33 further metrics, like average hours worked per week, median income and cost of childcare, were used to generate a list based on a 100-point scale with a score of 100 being the highest level of stress.

Which state could use a chill pill? Alabama! The Southern state earned a score of 56.91 out of 100, ranking No. 2 for low credit scores, fourth …

Here are the least (and most) stressed states in the US

