Leading Right-Wing Christian Figure Calls for a ‘More Violent Christianity’

Religious Right activist “Coach” Dave Daubenmire declared on his “Pass The Salt Live” webcast this morning that America needs “a more violent Christianity.” He cited President Trump and Greg Gianforte as examples of violent men who are properly “walking in authority.”
“The only thing that is going to save Western civilization is a more aggressive, a more violent Christianity,” he said. (emphasis added)
Playing a clip of Trump shoving aside the prime minister of Montenegro at a recent NATO summit so that he could stand in front of the group of assembled leaders, Daubenmire heaped praise on Trump for showing that “he is large and in charge.”
“Look at him,” Daubenmire screamed gleefully while watching the clip. “They’re all little puppies, ain’t nobody barking at him … He’s walking in authority. He walked to the front and center and they all know it, too, man. He just spanked them all.”…
More violence? How can Christianity bring more violence into the world than it already has? This right-wing nut case is simply behaving in accordance to his worldview. It’s the same logic of perverse certainty that posits this: if abortion is genocide, then murder of abortion doctors must be a noble “walk in authority.”