Leading Right-Wing Christian Figure Calls for a ‘More Violent Christianity’

Author:     Kyle Mantyla
Source:     Alternet/Right Wing Watch
Publication Date:     May 30, 2017, 1:04 PM PDT
 Link: http://www.alternet.org/right-wing/leading-right-wing-christian-figure-calls-more-violent-christianity"

Another data point in the increasingly aggressive trend of the “christian” cult.

Religious Right activist “Coach” Dave Daubenmire declared on his “Pass The Salt Live” webcast this morning that America needs “a more violent Christianity.” He cited President Trump and Greg Gianforte as examples of violent men who are properly “walking in authority.”

“The only thing that is going to save Western civilization is a more aggressive, a more violent Christianity,” he said. (emphasis added)

Playing a clip of Trump shoving aside the prime minister of Montenegro at a recent NATO summit so that he could stand in front of the group of assembled leaders, Daubenmire heaped praise on Trump for showing that “he is large and in charge.”

“Look at him,” Daubenmire screamed gleefully while watching the clip. “They’re all little puppies, ain’t nobody barking at him … He’s walking in authority. He walked to the front and center and they all know it, too, man. He just spanked them all.”…

1 Comment
Link to Full Article:  Leading Right-Wing Christian Figure Calls for a ‘More Violent Christianity’

Comments

  1. Jeff
    Thursday, June 1, 2017 at 10:57 am

    More violence? How can Christianity bring more violence into the world than it already has? This right-wing nut case is simply behaving in accordance to his worldview. It’s the same logic of perverse certainty that posits this: if abortion is genocide, then murder of abortion doctors must be a noble “walk in authority.”

    Reply

Leave a Comment (All comments are currently moderated)

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change
June Opening to the Infinite Ad

21st Century Radio Interview with Stephan

An assessment of the presidential election and how to face the new empire

WhidbyTV-video-splash

Talking Social Change

Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Support Schwartzreport:

Subscribe

Join our mailing list and have Schwartzreport delivered once a day to your mailbox. If you would also like to receive to our periodic newsletter announcing Stephan's upcoming workshops and events, check the Announcements and Events box
* = required field
Subscribe me to the following list(s)



powered by MailChimp!
Conferences & Workshops
Final Transition Conference Logo O2I Sept 2015 Conference
Follow me on Academia.edu
diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Copyright © 2017 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com