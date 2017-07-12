Leader Of Trump Cabinet Bible Study: God Only Hears Prayers Of ‘Righteous’ Christians

Author:     Peter Montgomery
Source:     Right Wing Watch
Publication Date:     July 11, 2017 4:03 pm
 Link: http://www.rightwingwatch.org/post/leader-of-trump-cabinet-bible-study-god-only-hears-prayers-of-righteous-christians/"

And here you see the religious face of the Republican Party, a man at the equivalent level of sliminess as Representative Mo Brooks.  This the Neo-medieval thinking of the Christofascist cult that has captured Christianity as well as the Republican Party in the United States. I don’t see a wit of difference between Pastor Ralph Drollinger and Taliban mullahs, except their clothes, and Drollinger is clear shaven. They both specialize in hate and judgment, a sense of self-righteousness, a sense of persecution, and a passionate desire to subjugate the half of the human race that has a vagina.

Pastor Ralph Drollinger

Ralph Drollinger, the minister who leads regular prayer and Bible study meetings with members of President Trump’s cabinet and members of Congress, says in his written Bible study guide for this month, “Do not be deceived by syncretistic, ‘prayer breakfasts:’ God only hears the prayers of leaders and citizens who are upright, who live righteously through faith in Jesus Christ.”

Drollinger’s claim is reminiscent of a notorious 1980 declaration by the then-head of the Southern Baptist Convention Bailey Smith, who told a Religious Right political gathering that it was “interesting” to him that political gatherings would “have a Protestant to pray and a Catholic to pray and then you have a Jew to pray.” Added Smith, “With all due respect to those dear people, my friend, God almighty does not hear the prayer of a Jew. For how in the world can God hear the prayer of …

No Comments
Link to Full Article:  Leader Of Trump Cabinet Bible Study: God Only Hears Prayers Of ‘Righteous’ Christians

Leave a Comment (All comments are currently moderated)

Stephan’s Curriculum Vitae

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change

21st Century Radio Interview with Stephan

An assessment of the presidential election and how to face the new empire

WhidbyTV-video-splash

Talking Social Change

Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Support Schwartzreport:

Subscribe

Join our mailing list and have Schwartzreport delivered once a day to your mailbox. If you would also like to receive to our periodic newsletter announcing Stephan's upcoming workshops and events, check the Announcements and Events box
* = required field
Subscribe me to the following list(s)



powered by MailChimp!
Conferences & Workshops
Final Transition Conference Logo O2I Sept 2015 Conference
Follow me on Academia.edu
diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Copyright © 2017 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com