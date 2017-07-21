Lawyer blasts court ruling allowing abortion for 12-year-old who was raped

Author:     Mike Cason
Source:     Alabama Media
Publication Date:     July 19, 2017 at 7:27 PM
 Link: http://www.al.com/news/birmingham/index.ssf/2017/07/lawyer_blasts_court_ruling_all.html"

Here you see the real moral values of the Christofascist fundamentalist cult. These people endlessly talk about Jesus invoking his name, but it is all sham, as their actions make very clear.

Where do you have to be psychologically to demand that a 12 year old, barely pubescent girl raped by a an adult male relative should be forced to bear the child resulting from that rape?

The full Alabama Court of Civil Appeals ruling can be found at: Abortion Ruling for 12-Year-old by Mike Cason

BIRMINGHAM — A former state court official and a counselor for pregnant women today criticized an Alabama court ruling allowing a 12-year-old girlwho was raped by an adult relative to have an abortion without parental consent.

They said the girl was not mature enough to make the decision and not equipped to deal with what they said would be the negative long-term consequences.

Last week, the Alabama Court of Civil Appeals upheld a juvenile court’s ruling that the girl’s horrific circumstances warranted allowing a waiver to the requirement for parental consent for a minor to have an abortion. State law allows for waivers.

The district attorney in the girl’s county opposed the waiver and appealed the juvenile court decision, which came on June 27. Neither the girl’s name nor the county was made public in the appeals court opinion.

Win Johnson, who was legal director for the Administrative Office …

No Comments
Link to Full Article:  Lawyer blasts court ruling allowing abortion for 12-year-old who was raped

Leave a Comment (All comments are currently moderated)

Stephan’s Curriculum Vitae

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change

21st Century Radio Interview with Stephan

An assessment of the presidential election and how to face the new empire

WhidbyTV-video-splash

Talking Social Change

Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Support Schwartzreport:

Subscribe

Join our mailing list and have Schwartzreport delivered once a day to your mailbox. If you would also like to receive to our periodic newsletter announcing Stephan's upcoming workshops and events, check the Announcements and Events box
* = required field
Subscribe me to the following list(s)



powered by MailChimp!
Conferences & Workshops
Final Transition Conference Logo O2I Sept 2015 Conference
Follow me on Academia.edu
diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Copyright © 2017 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com