Lawyer blasts court ruling allowing abortion for 12-year-old who was raped

BIRMINGHAM — A former state court official and a counselor for pregnant women today criticized an Alabama court ruling allowing a 12-year-old girlwho was raped by an adult relative to have an abortion without parental consent.
They said the girl was not mature enough to make the decision and not equipped to deal with what they said would be the negative long-term consequences.
Last week, the Alabama Court of Civil Appeals upheld a juvenile court’s ruling that the girl’s horrific circumstances warranted allowing a waiver to the requirement for parental consent for a minor to have an abortion. State law allows for waivers.
The district attorney in the girl’s county opposed the waiver and appealed the juvenile court decision, which came on June 27. Neither the girl’s name nor the county was made public in the appeals court opinion.
Win Johnson, who was legal director for the Administrative Office …