Lawmakers want their documents dated with ‘in the Year of Our Lord’

Author:     Jack Brammer
Source:     Lexington Herald-Leader
Publication Date:     April 12, 2017 10:03 AM
 Link: http://www.kentucky.com/news/politics-government/article144130479.html

Kentucky is a state whose citizens  enjoy a lifespan five years less than people in Alaska, or Hawaii. A state with a high poverty rate, poor education outcomes, and a host of other problems. Is that what the Republican dominated legislature is working on? Of course not; they have much more pressing issues to deal with, like linking state laws to “Christianity.” Gotta keep your priorities straight.

Kentucky state legislature and State Sen. Albert Robinson, R-London, sponsored the Senate resolution to add the phrase “The Year of Our Lord” to legislative documents.
Credit: Legislature Research Commission

FRANKFORT, KENTUCKY — On the last day of this year’s legislative session, the Senate and House quietly approved resolutions to make sure their documents are dated with the phrase “in the Year of Our Lord.”

“It’s important for us to go back to the basics of our U.S. and state constitutions that used that phrase. I’m also trying anywhere and everywhere I can to respect our creator,” said state Sen. Albert Robinson, R-London, who sponsored the Senate measure.

Both measures, House Resolution 218 and Senate Resolution 294, were approved by voice vote in the final hours of the 2017 General Assembly on March 30.

The resolutions say the House and Senate shall include “in the Year of our Lord” in the

Link to Full Article:  Lawmakers want their documents dated with ‘in the Year of Our Lord’

