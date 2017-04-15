Lawmakers want their documents dated with ‘in the Year of Our Lord’

FRANKFORT, KENTUCKY — On the last day of this year’s legislative session, the Senate and House quietly approved resolutions to make sure their documents are dated with the phrase “in the Year of Our Lord.”
“It’s important for us to go back to the basics of our U.S. and state constitutions that used that phrase. I’m also trying anywhere and everywhere I can to respect our creator,” said state Sen. Albert Robinson, R-London, who sponsored the Senate measure.
Both measures, House Resolution 218 and Senate Resolution 294, were approved by voice vote in the final hours of the 2017 General Assembly on March 30.
The resolutions say the House and Senate shall include “in the Year of our Lord” in the