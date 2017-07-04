Laser as bright as a billion Suns alters fundamental physics of light and matter

Author:     Michael Irving
Source:     New Atlas
Publication Date:     June 26, 2017
 Link: http://newatlas.com/billion-sun-brightness-laser-xray/50220/"

So much to learn, so many assumptions still to challenge. Here is the latest on light.

This diagram shows how the motion of an electron (bottom) affects the color signature of the scattered light (top)
Credit: Donald Umstadter and Wenchao Yan

Physicists from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln have created the brightest light ever produced on Earth, and it could be the first step towards more powerful X-ray technology. The researchers focused their Diocles Laser to a brightness a billion times that of the surface of the Sun, and found that at that extreme level, the fundamental physics of how light enables vision begin to change.

Normally, when light from the Sun, a lightbulb or any other source strikes the surface of an object, the electrons in the object cause the photons in the light to scatter. Our eyes pick that up to allow us to see the object, but brighter light won’t change the object’s appearance beyond making it look brighter. When the Diocles Laser is …

