The Largest Fascist Rally in Recent Memory Is Expected This Week — Can the Left Unite Against It?

Author:     Spencer Sunshine
Source:     truthout
Publication Date:     Tuesday, August 08, 2017
 Link: http://www.truth-out.org/news/item/41532-the-largest-fascist-rally-in-recent-memory-is-expected-this-week-can-the-left-unite-against-it"

The White Supremacists are planning to gather in two days, on the 12th, in Charlottesville, the home of Thomas Jefferson, and where he chose to found the University of Virginia. Since Trump was elected we have been seeing more and more such gatherings, and nothing is going to contain them but massive pushback from men and women who are disgusted by the ignorance and hate of White supremacy and their Christofascism.

White supremacists at a rally in Charlottesville, Virginia in July. Credit: Chet Strange

The August 12 “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, looks like it will be the largest organized racist demonstration in recent memory. But that’s not the only reason it is important. First, while there have been dozens of far-right rallies since Trump’s election, this will be the first major, national rally run by the alt-right’s openly white nationalist wing. Second, after months of arguments, this is also an opportunity for a large swath of progressives to come together in opposition to the far right.

Charlottesville has seen multiple white nationalist rallies this year. The first, a May 2017 daytime event, was followed by a nighttime torchlight photo-op. Led by alt-right poster boy Richard Spencer, attendees chanted Nazi slogans like “blood and soil.” The second, in July, was a KKK rally. This time, counter-protesters were out in …

Link to Full Article:  The Largest Fascist Rally in Recent Memory Is Expected This Week — Can the Left Unite Against It?

