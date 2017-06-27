Labor Shortage Leaves $13 Million in Crops to Rot in Fields

Author:     KELSEY BRUGGER
Source:     Santa Barbara Independent
Publication Date:     Thursday, June 22, 2017
 Link: http://www.independent.com/news/2017/jun/22/labor-shortage-leaves-13-million-crops-rot-fields/

There is a massive transformation going on in the agriculture community, particularly in the West, as this report describes. The Trump administration has made it clear to Mexicans they are not welcome, so they aren’t coming and, as a result, crops are not getting picked or planted. Maybe that’s why when I went to the market the other day I noticed that an organic head of lettuce was $4.49. Happily we grow all the produce we eat; I don’t know families deal with such costs, and it is only going to get worse.

Here, celery is harvested and made ready for market. But last year, farm labor shortages forced growers to let $13 million worth of their crops go unpicked, left to rot in the fields.
Credit: Paul Wellman

Last year marked the fifth consecutive year Santa Barbara County’s agriculture industry has struggled with labor shortages, which have ranged from 15 to 26 percent. Farmers, therefore, must leave crops to rot in the fields. An estimated $13 million of strawberries, broccoli, leafy greens, and other unharvested produce were plowed under last year, up from five years ago when losses amounted to an estimated $4.4 million, according to the region’s Grower-Shipper Association.

Central Coast growers do not receive government subsidies for mowing unpicked berries and veggies as Midwestern farmers do for destroying wheat or barley. Some area growers have insurance for losses from heat waves or pests but not for lack of workforce.

Five …

1 Comment
Comments

  1. Deb Dearie
    Tuesday, July 4, 2017 at 6:21 am

    What will it take for you to stand up to this madness? Yesterday I purchased two bags of groceries, it was over $50.00. Simple food, but a $4.95 small container of micro greens for example. Food prices to jump even more? Will the farmers be able to even plant next year?

