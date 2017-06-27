Labor Shortage Leaves $13 Million in Crops to Rot in Fields

Last year marked the fifth consecutive year Santa Barbara County’s agriculture industry has struggled with labor shortages, which have ranged from 15 to 26 percent. Farmers, therefore, must leave crops to rot in the fields. An estimated $13 million of strawberries, broccoli, leafy greens, and other unharvested produce were plowed under last year, up from five years ago when losses amounted to an estimated $4.4 million, according to the region’s Grower-Shipper Association.
Central Coast growers do not receive government subsidies for mowing unpicked berries and veggies as Midwestern farmers do for destroying wheat or barley. Some area growers have insurance for losses from heat waves or pests but not for lack of workforce.
What will it take for you to stand up to this madness? Yesterday I purchased two bags of groceries, it was over $50.00. Simple food, but a $4.95 small container of micro greens for example. Food prices to jump even more? Will the farmers be able to even plant next year?