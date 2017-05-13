At LA airport’s new private terminal, the rich can watch normal people suffer

Here is the latest in the Neo-feudalism Trend. Increasingly it has become the reality that the financial aristocracy and nobility live in a different world than the economic peasants. This article from the British Guardian lays it out.

The guiltiest pleasure at Los Angeles international airport’s (LAX) new private terminal for the mega-rich is not the plush, hushed privacy, or the beds with comforters, or the massages, or the coriander-scented soap, or the Willie Wonka-style array of chocolates and jelly beans, or the Napa Valley cabernet.

It is the iPad that sits on a counter at the entrance, with a typed little note: “Here is a glimpse of what you’re missing over at the main terminal right now.”

The screen shows travellers hauling bags through packed terminals, queuing in long lines, looking harassed and being swallowed into pushing, shoving paparazzi scrums – routine hazards for the 80 million people who pass through LAX each year.

“There they process thousands of people at a time, they’re barking. It’s loud. Here it’s very, very lovely,” said Gavin de Becker, who …

  1. shovland
    Saturday, May 13, 2017 at 8:12 am

    As the Grand Solar Minimum progresses the key question will be “Know anything about growing your own food?”

