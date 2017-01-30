Koch political network to spend $300M to $400M over 2 years

Author:     Steve Peoples
Source:     The Associated Press
Publication Date:     28 January 2017
 Link: https://www.yahoo.com/news/koch-political-network-spend-300m-400m-over-2-001528120--election.html"

In October 2012 the conservative majority of the United States Supreme Court legitimized political bribery, and over the next four years the country’s congress has been sold to the uber-rich. And the process feeds on itself.  As a result to remain competitive every congressperson has to raise about $15,000 a day, and they spent 3-4 hours a day doing it. And it is going to get worse, as this story describes. When you have this level of corruption you don’t have a functioning democracy.

Credit:radio.foxnews.com

INDIAN WELLS, CALIFORNIA  —  The conservative Koch network plans to spend between $300 million and $400 million to influence politics and public policy over the next two years, intensifying its nationwide efforts in the initial years of Donald Trump’s presidency.

Network officials disclosed their rough spending plans Saturday as donors gathered at a luxury hotel in the California desert. The investment, backed by the organization’s extensive nationwide network, positions the billionaire industrialist family to play a major role in the debate over several Trump priorities — even those they oppose.

“We’re just getting started,” billionaire industrialist Charles Koch said at the opening reception for the weekend conference, which attracted more than 550 donors, each willing to donate at least $100,000 each year to the various conservative political and policy groups backed by the Koch brothers.

Koch and many of his top donors refused to support Trump in the run-up …

No Comments
Link to Full Article:  Koch political network to spend $300M to $400M over 2 years

Leave a Comment (All comments are currently moderated)

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

WhidbyTV-video-splash

Talking Social Change

Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Support Schwartzreport:

Subscribe

Join our mailing list and have Schwartzreport delivered once a day to your mailbox. If you would also like to receive to our periodic newsletter announcing Stephan's upcoming workshops and events, check the Announcements and Events box
* = required field
Subscribe me to the following list(s)



powered by MailChimp!
Conferences & Workshops
Final Transition Conference Logo O2I Sept 2015 Conference
Follow me on Academia.edu
diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Copyright © 2017 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com