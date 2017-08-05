In the key 2018 battlegrounds, Trump’s support is as high as ever

Author:     Jeff Guo
Source:     VOX
Publication Date:     Aug 4, 2017, 11:10am EDT
 Link: https://www.vox.com/policy-and-politics/2017/8/4/16085892/trump-support-battleground-districts"

I think it is very important that those who have a socially progressive world view recognize that the Great Schism Trend has reached a point where it is almost irreconcilable.

It is my view that Special Counsel Mueller could come forward with indictments from his grand juries and it will make not a whit of difference to the Christofascists who are the supporters of Trump.

They don’t care what he does, as long as he supports the issues about which they are obsessed: control of women, White supremacy politics, and their fantasies about returning to an America (which never actually existed but they fantasize it did). In their ideal world women and people of color “know their place,” men are dominant, and there should be no firewall between church and state so that America becomes a Christian kingdom.

You may think all of this is laughable but I assure you Trumpers will create civil violence over these issues. It is too early to be sure, but I am beginning to suspect that we are seeing the first steps in what I believe is the long term political and social trend of the United States: power devolves to the states and they go their different ways, with the Blue value states prospering, and the Red value states become ever more degraded and angry.

Trump at recent West Virginia rally
Credit: NBC

Ever since Inauguration Day, the public’s faith in the president has been eroding. According to the latest Gallup surveys, only about 38 percent of Americans approve of Trump’s performance, which is down roughly 5 points from February. Vox’s own polling, conducted in partnership with SurveyMonkey, shows a similar drop — from 46 percent at the outset of his term to 41 percent in July.

For the president’s critics, these slipping approval numbers seem like vindication. They show that Americans aren’t blind to the disorder in the White House — that at least some Trump supporters are second-guessing their president.

But what does this mean in practical terms? American politics, by design, has never perfectly followed public opinion. After all, Trump never had a majority of Americans rooting for him. He won the Electoral College but lost the popular vote. What’s important isn’t …

No Comments
Link to Full Article:  In the key 2018 battlegrounds, Trump’s support is as high as ever

Leave a Comment (All comments are currently moderated)

Stephan’s Curriculum Vitae

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change

21st Century Radio Interview with Stephan

An assessment of the presidential election and how to face the new empire

WhidbyTV-video-splash

Talking Social Change

Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Support Schwartzreport:

Subscribe

Join our mailing list and have Schwartzreport delivered once a day to your mailbox. If you would also like to receive to our periodic newsletter announcing Stephan's upcoming workshops and events, check the Announcements and Events box
* = required field
Subscribe me to the following list(s)



powered by MailChimp!
Conferences & Workshops
Final Transition Conference Logo O2I Sept 2015 Conference
Follow me on Academia.edu
diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Copyright © 2017 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com