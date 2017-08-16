Justice demands 1.3M IP addresses related to Trump resistance site

Author:     MORGAN CHALFANT
Source:     The Hill
Publication Date:     08/14/17 05:58 PM EDT
 Link: http://thehill.com/policy/cybersecurity/346544-dreamhost-claims-doj-requesting-info-on-visitors-to-anti-trump-website"

This is how an authoritarian government gains and exerts control.  As Nazis, Communists and North Korean despots all know intimidation is cheaper than action and can be very effective.  We have a racist Christofascist for Attorney General, and while the media is focused on Trump’s craziness, at the operational level American democracy is slowly being disassembled.

Republican Attorney General Jeff Sessions

The Department of Justice has requested information on visitors to a website used to organize protests against President Trump, the Los Angeles-based Dreamhost said in a blog post published on Monday.

Dreamhost, a web hosting provider, said that it has been working with the Department of Justice for several months on the request, which believes goes too far under the Constitution.

DreamHost claimed that the complying with the request from the Justice Department would amount to handing over roughly 1.3 million visitor IP addresses to the government, in addition to contact information, email content and photos of thousands of visitors to the website, which was involved in organizing protests against Trump on Inauguration Day.

“That information could be used to identify any individuals who used this site to exercise and express political speech protected under the Constitution’s First Amendment,” DreamHost wrote in the blog post …

1 Comment
Link to Full Article:  Justice demands 1.3M IP addresses related to Trump resistance site

Comments

  1. Rand De Mattei
    Wednesday, August 16, 2017 at 9:37 am

    Just finished this piece in my morning paper as the eclipse is getting underway here in San Diego. Stopped in my tracks by what I consider the enormity of this threat to what’s left of our privacy, I jumped to Stephan’s report and here it is — loud and clear! I confess that loathing was my first response, and this actually frightens me. The hearing is on Friday. Holding the good thought on this one.

