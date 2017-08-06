Just-Released Docs Show Monsanto ‘Executives Colluding With Corrupted EPA Officials to Manipulate Scientific Data’

Author:     Carey Gillam
Source:     Alternet/U.S. Right to Know
Publication Date:     August 3, 2017, 12:00 PM GMT
 Link: http://www.alternet.org/environment/just-released-docs-show-monsanto-executives-colluding-corrupted-epa-officials-manipulate

Monsanto in my view is an evil corporation, and no one who values wellbeing, in my opinion, should own a share of Monsanto stock, or buy or use any product Monsanto makes or to which it contributes, unless there is some urgent overriding necessity to do so. We need to starve this cancer by making individual quotidian choices in resistance, and encouraging others to do likewise.

Credit: defotoberg / Shutterstock

Four months after the publication of a batch of internal Monsanto Co. documents stirred international controversy, a new trove of company records was released early Tuesday, providing fresh fuel for a heated global debate over whether or not the agricultural chemical giant suppressed information about the potential dangers of its Roundup herbicide and relied on U.S. regulators for help.

More than 75 documents, including intriguing text messages and discussions about payments to scientists, were posted for public viewing early Tuesday morning by attorneys who are suing Monsanto on behalf of people alleging Roundup caused them or their family members to become ill with non-Hodgkin lymphoma, a type of blood cancer. The attorneys posted the documents, which total more than 700 pages, on the website for the law firm Baum, Hedlund, Aristei & Goldman, one of many firms representing thousands of plaintiffs who are pursuing claims

Link to Full Article:  Just-Released Docs Show Monsanto 'Executives Colluding With Corrupted EPA Officials to Manipulate Scientific Data'

