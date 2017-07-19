Jeff Sessions wants police to take more cash from American citizens

Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Monday said he’d be issuing a new directive this week aimed at increasing police seizures of cash and property.
“We hope to issue this week a new directive on asset forfeiture — especially for drug traffickers,” Sessions said in his prepared remarks for a speech to the National District Attorney’s Association in Minneapolis. “With care and professionalism, we plan to develop policies to increase forfeitures. No criminal should be allowed to keep the proceeds of their crime. Adoptive forfeitures are appropriate as is sharing with our partners.”
Asset forfeiture is a disputed practice that allows law enforcement officials to permanently take money and goods from individuals suspected of crime. There is little disagreement among lawmakers, authorities and criminal justice reformers that “no criminal should be allowed to keep the proceeds of their crime.” But in many cases, …
Sessions should have his assets seized just for thinking of doing this thievery by our police who are supposed to be bringing peace to our communities and every department who uses his policies should be put in jail for doing it. It is nothing but robbery on the part of a corrupt government and should be stopped now, before it gets worse.