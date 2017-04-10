How Jeff Sessions wants to bring back the war on drugs

Author:     Sari Horwitz
Source:     The Washington Post
Publication Date:     April 8 at 8:32 PM
 Link: https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/national-security/how-jeff-sessions-wants-to-bring-back-the-war-on-drugs/2017/04/08/414ce6be-132b-11e7-ada0-1489b735b3a3_story.html"

I think there is an excellent chance the Republican Party, to the benefit of us all, will commit Seppuku using marijuana as the blade. Here’s the story.

Credit: C-Span

When the Obama administration launched a sweeping policy to reduce harsh prison sentences for nonviolent drug offenders, rave reviews came from across the political spectrum. Civil rights groups and the Koch brothers praised Obama for his efforts, saying he was making the criminal justice system more humane.

But there was one person who watched these developments with some horror. Steven H. Cook, a former street cop who became a federal prosecutor based in Knoxville, Tenn., saw nothing wrong with how the system worked — not the life sentences for drug charges, not the huge growth of the prison population. And he went everywhere — Bill O’Reilly’s show on Fox News, congressional hearings, public panels — to spread a different gospel.

“The federal criminal justice system simply is not broken. In fact, it’s working exactly as designed,” Cook said at a criminal justice panel at The Washington Post last …

Link to Full Article:  How Jeff Sessions wants to bring back the war on drugs

