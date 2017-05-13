Jeff Sessions is bringing back the drug war — and making it worse

Back when Jeff Sessions was attorney general for Alabama instead of the entire United States, he pushed for a bill that would have established mandatory death sentences for individuals convicted of a second drug trafficking offense — even if the drug was as innocuous as marijuana.
While Sessions’ new directive as United States Attorney General doesn’t go that far, it is definitely a step in a draconian direction when it comes to American drug policy.
The memo, issued by Sessions on Wednesday, instructs prosecutors to “charge and pursue the most serious, readily provable offense,” according to a report by The Washington Post. Sessions’ memo also immediately reverses a policy implemented by Attorney General Eric Holder, Jr. in August 2013, one that ordered prosecutors to refrain from pursuing drug charges if doing so would trigger lengthy mandatory minimum sentences — and if the defendants did not …
This was not a big surprise to me, and as scary as it seems, I have some hope. The push back is coming from all directions. Even Paul Ryan seems to be siding against it. I think these types of policies will be a lightning rod for politicians running in the mid-term elections, and if the people vote how I think they will, Trump is going to have to start making changes in the second half of his presidency, if he wants to be reelected. This could be the death gurgles from the war on drugs, but I might just be optomistic.