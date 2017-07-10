A Jaw-Dropping List of All the Terrible Things Trump Has Done to Mother Earth

Author:     OLIVER MILMAN
Source:     Mother Jones
Publication Date:     JUL. 8, 2017 6:00 AM
 Link: http://www.motherjones.com/environment/2017/07/a-jaw-dropping-list-of-all-the-terrible-things-trump-has-done-to-mother-earth/"

There is so much going on in the Trump administration that is sabotaging America’s future wellbeing that it is hard to keep track of it all. So here is an assemblage of the major events that have occurred since Trump’s inauguration. Our children and their children, and we ourselves will pay for generations for voting this man into office.

Great Plains corn, soon to be severely impacted by climate change.
Credit: oldsloat.blogspot.com

Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw the US from the Paris climate deal may have followed months of anguished division among his closest advisers, but his administration has proceeded with quiet efficiency in its dismantling of other major environmental policies.

The White House, Congress and the Environmental Protection Agency have dovetailed to engineer a dizzying reversal of clean air and water regulations implemented by Barack Obama’s administration.

Unlike the travel ban or healthcare, Trump has faced few obstacles in sweeping away what he has called “job-killing” environmental rules that address problems such as climate change, water pollution and smoggy air.

“I’ve been very concerned by what I’ve seen—this is about people’s health,” said Christine Todd Whitman, a Republican who was the EPA administrator under George W Bush, and also served as governor of New Jersey. “They are undermining …

Link to Full Article:  A Jaw-Dropping List of All the Terrible Things Trump Has Done to Mother Earth

