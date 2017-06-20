Is the Universe Conscious?

Author:     Corey S. Powell
Source:     NBC - MACH
Publication Date:     Jun.16.2017 / 11:32 AM ET
 Link: https://www.nbcnews.com/mach/science/universe-conscious-ncna772956"

Based on what I have seen in experiments I have been arguing for 40 years that Max Planck was right. Consciousness is the fundamental. Also I have been predicting that the materialist paradigm was slowly being consumed by anomalies. And it is happening. Here is a report on what others are now beginning to say.

Credit: NASA

For centuries, modern science has been shrinking the gap between humans and the rest of the universe, from Isaac Newton showing that one set of laws applies equally to falling apples and orbiting moons to Carl Sagan intoning that “we are made of star stuff” — that the atoms of our bodies were literally forged in the nuclear furnaces of other stars.

Even in that context, Gregory Matloff’s ideas are shocking. The veteran physicist at New York City College of Technology recently published a paper arguing that humans may be like the rest of the universe in substance and in spirit. A “proto-consciousness field” could extend through all of space, he argues. Stars may be thinking entities that deliberately control their paths. Put more bluntly, the entire cosmos may be self-aware.

The notion of a conscious universe sounds more like the stuff of late night TV than academic …

Link to Full Article:  Is the Universe Conscious?

  1. ruth finnegan
    Tuesday, June 20, 2017 at 4:54 am

    Doesn’t surprise me in the least, but how great to have it so superbly argued and evidenced, Ruth (r.h.finnegan@open.ac.uk)

