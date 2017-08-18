Interactive Timeline: Everything We Know About Russia and President Trump

Author:     STEVEN HARPER
Source:     Bill Moyers
Publication Date:     AUGUST 14, 2017
 Link: http://billmoyers.com/story/trump-russia-timeline"

Attorney Steven Harper and Bill Moyers have done the country a real service. The complex and interlocking matrix of deceit and corruption in the Trump operation that has brought us to this point is very hard to sort out and arrange in a comprehensible way; it covers years and dozens of people.

Harper has done that for us and, in making it comprehensible, he has revealed the true depth and breadth of the problem we face as a country, and I am speaking here only about the Trump Russian connection. One can only wonder what else there is? Moreover, why didn’t any of the news organizations dig this out during the campaign? Why didn’t the Republican Party?

I urge you to click through and scroll down this sordid tale. I suspect you will be as dismayed as I was.

From the outset, Donald Trump has called the search for the truth about connections between his 2016 campaign and Russia a “hoax” and a “witch hunt.” Along the way, he has taken unprecedented steps to stop it. As President Trump foments chaos and confusion about what actually happened — and what continues to happen — this Trump/Russia timeline seeks to offer order and clarity.

Since we first launched it in February, the timeline has grown from 24 entries to more than 400 — and the saga is far from over. Reading it from start to finish is a daunting task, so we’ve added tools that enable users to narrow its content by individual. And, of course, we’ll continue updating it.

Are several congressional committees and special counsel Robert Mueller wasting their time on a “hoax” and a “witch hunt”? Review the timeline, follow updates as they appear and decide for …

Link to Full Article:  Interactive Timeline: Everything We Know About Russia and President Trump

  1. Rev. Dean
    Friday, August 18, 2017 at 10:43 am

    WOW! Does this trove of information lead to Impeachment? I hope so!

