Inside the optimistic, wonky, largely Trump-free meeting of big Koch donors

Author:     Jim Tankersley
Source:     VOX
Publication Date:     Jun 27, 2017, 10:20am EDT
 Link: https://www.vox.com/policy-and-politics/2017/6/27/15870954/koch-trump-tax-reform-heal"

If you are part of the 1% life is fine, everything is rosy, and you’re having a good time. This article gives a good sense of what I mean, and how very different the lives of the 1% are from yours.. It also gives insight into how the Trump circus interacts with the big donors of the Republican Party, and how they view him.

Broadmoor Resort Colorado Springs

 There were broad smiles, victory celebrations and, again and again, speakers assuring one another that they live in the world’s greatest nation, where the best is still to come. “I do not have bad days,” the unlikely scene-stealer of the event, NFL legend Deion Sanders, said onstage Sunday afternoon. “They do not exist.”

Hundreds of wealthy conservatives nodded their approval.

There was a constant optimism radiating from nearly every speaker here, in defiance of the imperiled Obamacare repeal effort and the riptides of the government’s Russia investigations.

 “There tends to be a pretty pessimistic narrative in the country right now,” Brian Hooks, co-chair of the Kochs’ Seminar Network, told reporters as the gathering opened on Saturday. “We reject the notion that we need to lower our expectations, and we reject the notion that America’s best days are behind us.”

The Kochs and their donors have had

