Hygge babies: Here’s why infants in Denmark cry less than in other countries

Author:     Jessica Alexander
Source:     Salon
Publication Date:     Monday, Apr 10, 2017 07:58 PM PDT
 Link: http://www.salon.com/2017/04/10/hygge-babies-heres-why-infants-in-denmark-cry-less-than-in-other-countries/"

I saw a group of children in the village near where I live sitting in a little park, each lost in their own electronic device, and I thought: this is what American kids playing outdoors means today. If you have a young child or a grandchild I suggest you look at Magical Child and Magical Child Matures, both by Joseph Chilton Pearce. Something has gone seriously wrong with child rearing in the U.S. and these will help. This story about Danish babies is an extension of what those books suggest.

Danish baby Credit: Shutterstock

A new study published in the Journal of Pediatrics has concluded that Danish babies cry less than babies in other countries, and they have the lowest rate of colic. English and Italian babies cried the most in the study and the behavior of Americans babies fell right in the middle of the results. What could be the reason?

As the co-author of “The Danish Way of Parenting” and a mom to two half-Danish children, I believe it has a lot to do with Danish peoples’ no-nonsense approach to parenting, which focuses on the basics, not fads or “mommy wars.”

Yes, the Danes have a good social system, which supports parents, but I believe there’s more to it than that. What can Americans learn from one of the happiest countries in the world for over 40 years in a row?

Less stuff, more connection

You …

No Comments
Link to Full Article:  Hygge babies: Here’s why infants in Denmark cry less than in other countries

Leave a Comment (All comments are currently moderated)

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

21st Century Radio Interview with Stephan

An assessment of the presidential election and how to face the new empire

WhidbyTV-video-splash

Talking Social Change

Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Support Schwartzreport:

Subscribe

Join our mailing list and have Schwartzreport delivered once a day to your mailbox. If you would also like to receive to our periodic newsletter announcing Stephan's upcoming workshops and events, check the Announcements and Events box
* = required field
Subscribe me to the following list(s)



powered by MailChimp!
Conferences & Workshops
Final Transition Conference Logo O2I Sept 2015 Conference
Follow me on Academia.edu
diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Copyright © 2017 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com