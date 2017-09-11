As hurricanes and wildfires rage, US climate politics enters the realm of farce

On Tuesday afternoon, as Southern Floridians nervously watched Hurricane Irma become a Category 5 monster, they received an odd message from popular right-wing radio host Rush Limbaugh: The hurricane forecasts are not to be trusted.
In “official meteorological circles,” he said, “they believe that Al Gore is correct” about climate change. They “desire to advance this climate change agenda,” he warned, “and hurricanes are one of the fastest and best ways to do it.” So these meteorologists, he argued, create needless fear and panic.
What’s more, local TV stations are hyping the hurricane to drum up bottled-water sales for local businesses. (Seriously.) For Limbaugh, the hurricane conspiracy goes deep.
If you can put aside how irresponsible it is to send that kind of message to a group of people in real and serious danger (uh, extremely irresponsible), it’s almost funny. This is what conservative climate denial …
The truth is that the global warming crowd has bungled this whole thing for decades. They’ve always talked about things that might happen in 50 or 100 years, which is absurd. Nobody can predict that. They have refused to include volcanism and solar cycles in their models and have tried to tell us that a gas that makes up .0004 of the atmosphere controls the whole system.